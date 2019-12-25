One dead after accident in church parking lot in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department say a pedestrian is dead after an accident in a West Ashley church parking lot.
The driver, an elderly female, was driving an Chevrolet Malibu at Blessed Sacrament Church on Savannah Highway when she struck the pedestrian, causing her to be trapped between the car and the wall according to Charleston Inspector Karen Nix.
The church spokesperson Maria Aselage asked that everyone say prayers for all involved.
Charleston Police confirmed that both a pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital.
Charleston County dispatchers say a 911 call about the incident came in at 10:50 a.m.
Charleston Police, Charleston and St. Andrews Fire and Charleston County EMS responded. Charleston Police said it is an ongoing investigation and there are no criminal charges at this time.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church that resulted in the death of a woman. It is especially devastating that it occurred on Christmas Day.
We ask members of all faith communities to pray for the victim and her family, and for everyone affected by the accident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.