Shoppers catch up on some last minute gifts in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Americans will spend more than $730 billion dollars, according to the National Retail Federation, during this holiday season. That’s 4% more than last year.
Some Lowcountry shoppers on Christmas Eve caught up on some last minute gifts.
As time ticked down to get shopping, Target got busier and busier. It was one of the only retail stores open past 6 p.m.
Earlier in the evening, Best Buy was the hot spot.
“Nothing to do at home, so came to see what we could find if there were any good deals,” said Laura Hitchcock
Laura and Jackson Hitchcock were spending some quality time together and were surprised the crowds and lines weren’t too bad.
“I think a lot of people are shopping online, don’t you? And maybe early. Maybe everybody’s going to church and spending time with family,” Hitchcock said.
Yolanda Brown was done shopping for months except for her daughter’s gift
She finally decided on a television because she’s moving out on her own.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.