Thousands of gallons of wastewater flow into James Island Creek during heavy rainfall

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities on James Island are warning people to limit their exposure to the water in James Island creek after thousands of gallons of wastewater flowed into the creek following heavy rains this week.
Officials with the James Island Public Service District say that heavy rainfall and flooding caused a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday at 1:45 p.m. at a manhole near Pump Station 2 on 1895 Central Park Rd.
According to officials, the overflow caused an estimated 5,500-6,500 gallons of wastewater to enter James Island Creek.
“Our goal is to transport wastewater safely to Plum Island Treatment Plant, but the unfortunate weather conditions prevented this,” JISPSD officials said in a statement.
DHEC has been notified.
“Please exercise caution and limit your exposure to the water for the next week,” authorities said.
