Above normal highs with returning rain chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be keeping the Lowcountry dry today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temps expected to peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows should cool down into the low 50s, not feeling as cool as the last few mornings. A coastal front will try to develop and this could cause a couple of isolated showers closer to the coast.