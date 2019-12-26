Above normal highs with returning rain chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be keeping the Lowcountry dry today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temps expected to peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows should cool down into the low 50s, not feeling as cool as the last few mornings. A coastal front will try to develop and this could cause a couple of isolated showers closer to the coast.
A hit or miss shower is possible tomorrow and Saturday under more clouds. A greater rain chance arrives Sunday as a strong cold front is set to move through. This front should cool temps through out the day Monday and drop off chilly temperatures for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected tomorrow through Sunday.
TODAY: Sun and clouds; HIGH: 71.
TOMORROW: Warmer with isolated shower chance; HIGH: 73.
SATURDAY: Isolated shower, mostly cloudy; HIGH: 72.
SUNDAY: Comfortable with a greater chance for sct’d rain; HIGH: 72.
MONDAY: Cooling down, spotty shower; HIGH: 66.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny and chilly; HIGH: 59.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Feeling chilly; HIGH: 56.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.