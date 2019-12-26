Charleston mayor settles lawsuit following 2015 auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who sued Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg over a 2015 auto-pedestrian crash downtown settled his lawsuit against the leader of the Holy City.
Attorney Mark Peper said his client, Kenneth Kubicki, reached a $25,000 settlement with Tecklenburg in mediation.
The lawsuit, filed on April 20, 2018, stated Kubicki was walking on a crosswalk on Cumberland Street near East Bay Street on Nov. 19, 2015 when Tecklenburg backed his vehicle into him, striking Kubicki’s left side and left leg.
Kubicki declined EMS at the scene, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch log.
When Kubicki took a photo of Tecklenburg’s license plate, Tecklenburg got out of the car and offered to take the man to the hospital or buy him dinner, the lawsuit claimed.
The city of Charleston police department found Tecklenburg at-fault for the auto-pedestrian crash, the lawsuit stated. Kubicki claimed in the suit that the injuries he received were a result of Tecklenburg’s negligence.
The lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning Kubicki cannot file a lawsuit based on the same facts again. Tecklenburg once offered to settle the lawsuit for $5,000.
