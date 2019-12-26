Coroner identifies woman killed in Christmas Day accident at W. Ashley church

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 26, 2019 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 4:49 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a Christmas Day accident at a West Ashley church parking lot.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 93-year-old Olivia Pace of Charleston died at the Medical University of South Carolina at 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers said Pace died following an accident at the Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:50 a.m.

The cause of death is pending.

According to Charleston police officials, an elderly female was driving a Chevrolet Malibu on Savannah Highway when she struck Pace at the parking lot.

