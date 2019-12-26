Description released of suspects sought in fatal shooting at Lowcountry church

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released a description of suspects sought in a fatal shooting at a parking lot at a church in Bluffton.
The shooting happened at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church on 351 Buckwalter Parkway on Monday afternoon and took the life of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear of Hilton Head Island.
On Thursday, officials with the Bluffton Police Department released a description of the suspects sought as two black males in their late teens/early 20s wearing dark colored hooded shirts and jeans. Authorities say the two suspects were last seen in a light colored 4-door sedan.
Police said the suspects were seen running on foot from the church parking lot and across Buckwalter Parkway to the nearby Exxon gas station.
“However, before entering the gas station, surveillance video shows the suspects ran across the street to the CPM Bank parking lot where they left in a light colored 4-door sedan in an unknown direction,” police said.
Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crime or may have seen the suspects between the time frame of 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. to call the Bluffton Police Department at (843) 706-4550 or the Crime Tip Line at (843) 706-4560.
