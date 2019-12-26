Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stops in Lowcountry this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Jill Biden will visit the Lowcountry this weekend to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
The former second lady will be in South Carolina from Saturday through Monday.
On Saturday, she is expected to attend an event with Councilwoman Chardale Murray in Hollywood. She will then head to Walterboro for an event with State Representative Robert Brown.
Locations for those events have not been announced yet.
On Sunday, she heads to Barnwell and Aiken and then to Columbia on Monday.
