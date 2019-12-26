Driver taken to hospital after crash in W. Ashley Chick-Fil-A drive-thru lane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was hospitalized Thursday morning when the person crashed their white SUV in the drive-thru lane of a Chick-Fil-A in West Ashley.
The call for the crash at the restaurant in the 2000 block of Magwood Drive came in just after 9:36 a.m. Photos show a white SUV stuck between two poles of the double drive-thru area with damage to the front end.
According to the manager of the restaurant, the driver accelerated forward instead of reversing in a parking spot.
A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle. The manager said the structural integrity of the drive-thru awning is still sound.
According to police spokeswoman Karen Nix, the driver did not have any “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.