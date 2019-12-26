Driver taken to hospital after crash in W. Ashley Chick-Fil-A drive-thru lane

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 26, 2019 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 12:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was hospitalized Thursday morning when the person crashed their white SUV in the drive-thru lane of a Chick-Fil-A in West Ashley.

The call for the crash at the restaurant in the 2000 block of Magwood Drive came in just after 9:36 a.m. Photos show a white SUV stuck between two poles of the double drive-thru area with damage to the front end.

According to the manager of the restaurant, the driver accelerated forward instead of reversing in a parking spot.

A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle. The manager said the structural integrity of the drive-thru awning is still sound.

According to police spokeswoman Karen Nix, the driver did not have any “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

