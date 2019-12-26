Heavy rains, flooding dump thousands of gallons of sewage into James Island Creek

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The James Island Public Service District says a spill of thousands of gallons of wastewater into James Island Creek is a problem that could happen again while they work to improve drainage.
The leak of up to 6,500 gallons of wastewater happened Monday afternoon near Pump Station 2 on Central Park Road. when thousands of gallons of water contaminated with sewage escaped pipes.
State health and environmental officials have been alerted about the spill.
It’s the latest incident at a waterway that testing has consistently shown contains high amounts of a bacteria that comes from fecal matter.
“The sewage overflows and it’s not abnormal. It’s not something we’re doing wrong. It’s just an unfortunate thing with sewage," JIPSD Commissioner Meredith Poston said. "It goes into the water and can be a little foul.”
But officials say this kind of situation is likely to happen again as the James Island Public Service District works to improve drainage on the island.
“We’ve been working on replacing the piping and everything and that’s really going to make a big impact," Poston said. "The people who are hands-on have been out the past few days. This is becoming one of our biggest top priority issues.”
In the meantime, officials say development on James Island has altered the way water drains in the area, challenging their efforts to keep local waterways clean.
“Trying to keep development at a slow pace and keep it properly done, not large development in this area because we just can’t have it," Poston said. "This is just going to cause more damage, more damage to the sewage make it so it’s harder to keep up these systems.”
The Charleston Waterkeeper monitors those levels every week from May to October and this waterway has shown dangerously high levels in almost all of its safety tests over the last five years.
That bacteria can from pet waste, discharge from boats, or septic tanks. But Monday’s sewage spillover is the latest incident making James Island Creek unswimmable and unfishable.
