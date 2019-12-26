James Island neighborhood looking for solutions to drainage problems

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island residents living in the Lynwood Subdivision are looking for answers to their ongoing flooding problem.
James Island saw about 10 inches of rain in the 48 hours before Christmas Eve. That morning, people living on Kingswood Drive say they saw up to 2 feet of water in their back yards and on the street.
Neighbors say they've had work done to clean out their pipes in the past, but the issue could be bigger than that.
Matthew O’Neill has lived in the neighborhood for seven years. He says significant flooding has happened since he moved to there. He believes there have been constant blockages and obstructions in the pipes that have not allowing the water to move freely out of the area.
"Basically what I'm trying to do is get these drains to be cleared out and to check the pipes for obstructions or collapsed pipes, anything of that nature," O'Neill said. "Basically [the goal] is to get this to drain out the way it's supposed to."
On Thursday, James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey went to the area to see the problem first hand. He says a lot of the issues came from the high tide and significant rain fall.
“On James Island when it rains hard and it is at high tide, the water collects,” Woolsey said. " We want to help the water drain away as quickly as possible to reduce what ever water we have, so we want to keep our ditches clean."
Woolsey says there has been a substantial work done to clean out the ditches, but they still have a lot more work to do.
If anyone has issues with their ditches, Woolsey encourages people to call Town Hall at 843-795-4141.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.