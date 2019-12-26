Man, 86, who died after vehicle became submerged on Christmas Eve identified

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the man who died after his truck ended up in a Murrells Inlet pond on Christmas Eve.
According to Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson, the victim has been identified as John Singleton Jr., 86, of Murrells Inlet. Johnson added the cause of death was drowning.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say more than a dozen emergency crews from various agencies were called around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday to a pond near Bellamy Avenue where a vehicle was submerged in the water.
SCHP says the vehicle was traveling west on Bellamy Avenue when it veered off the left side of the road and into the pond.
Singleton Jr., who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.