Man who sued Charleston mayor over auto-pedestrian crash drops lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who sued Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg over a 2015 auto-pedestrian crash downtown has dropped his lawsuit against the leader of the Holy City.
The lawsuit, filed on April 20, 2018, states Kenneth Kubicki was walking on a crosswalk on Cumberland Street near East Bay Street on Nov. 19, 2015 when Tecklenburg backed his vehicle into him, striking Kubicki’s left side and left leg.
Kubicki declined EMS at the scene, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch log.
When Kubicki took a photo of Tecklenburg’s license plate, Tecklenburg got out of the car and offered to take the man to the hospital or buy him dinner, the lawsuit claimed.
The city of Charleston police department found Tecklenburg at-fault for the auto-pedestrian crash, the lawsuit stated. Kubicki claimed in the suit that the injuries he received were a result of Tecklenburg’s negligence.
The lawsuit was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning Kubicki cannot file a lawsuit based on the same facts again. Tecklenburg once offered to settle the lawsuit for $5,000. Court documents did not state why Kubicki dropped the case.
