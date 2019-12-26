Nonprofit works to help children visit incarcerated parents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area nonprofit is working to make sure children across the state with parents who are in jail or prison visit can visit their parents throughout the year for free.
It’s a vision that started nearly five years ago by mother who knows what it’s like for children to not have that opportunity.
Andrea Morrison, who founded Bicyclists Building Bridges in North Charleston, says the group has helped more than 54 children visit their parents behind bars.
The group assists families like the McCoys visit their father four times a year. The trip to visit him takes about three hours one way.
“I want the opportunity to tell them that God loves them, that this is not their fault and that he is a God that answers prayers,” Morrison says.
Morrison says her three sons did not have the opportunity to visit her more than once a year while she was incarcerated for 11 years because her mother couldn’t afford it. She says she came up with the idea for the nonprofit while riding her bike, which coined the title of her organization that bridges the gap for families.
“I chose to dedicate my life to this," Morrison says. "To this cause to help these children not suffer for their parent’s mistakes, like my children have suffered from my mistakes.”
Trips can be up to five hours for a two-hour visit with parents at prisons or jails. Children then get a chance to go out to eat with volunteers after each visit.
There are about 25 volunteers who drive the families, but they are in need of more.
Morrison is looking to build a community center in North Charleston where they hope they can serve more children and provide more resources, but they need some financial assistance to make that happen.
Bicyclists Building Bridges says there are more than 73,000 children in that state with incarcerated parents and it’s likely that 70 percent are likely to go to prison or jail as well.
They are working to end that cycle.
The organization is seeking volunteers, a grant writer and donations.
If you’d like more information or to donate visit bicyclistbuildingbridges.org.
