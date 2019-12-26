Presidential hopeful Yang visiting Lowcountry Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a packed agenda for the next few days that includes stops in the Lowcountry.
Yang will be in Colleton County to attend a meeting in Walterboro at 5:30 p.m. He will then head to Charleston to attend the Beam House Meeting, a small gathering hosted by a local couple in Charleston.
On Friday, Yang will host a meet-and-greet with the Democratic Women’s Council in Hartsville. He will then depart for Florence for a Black Women’s Caucus Roundtable.
Later in the day, he will head to Sellers for a meet-and-greet with the mayor and the president of the local NAACP chapter. The campaign will then make its way to Columbia for a house meeting hosted by Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and then a fundraiser hosted by Stephany Snowden, the City Manager of Lake City.
