Presidential hopeful Yang visiting Lowcountry Thursday
Presidential candidate Andrew Yang spoke in November at the College of Charleston as part of the school's Bully Pulpit series. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | December 26, 2019 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 2:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a packed agenda for the next few days that includes stops in the Lowcountry.

Yang will be in Colleton County to attend a meeting in Walterboro at 5:30 p.m. He will then head to Charleston to attend the Beam House Meeting, a small gathering hosted by a local couple in Charleston.

On Friday, Yang will host a meet-and-greet with the Democratic Women’s Council in Hartsville. He will then depart for Florence for a Black Women’s Caucus Roundtable.

Later in the day, he will head to Sellers for a meet-and-greet with the mayor and the president of the local NAACP chapter. The campaign will then make its way to Columbia for a house meeting hosted by Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and then a fundraiser hosted by Stephany Snowden, the City Manager of Lake City.

