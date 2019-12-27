Crews working to clean sanitary sewer overflow at N. Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are working to clean a sanity sewer overflow at a North Charleston neighborhood.
Officials with the North Charleston Sewer District announced on Monday that the overflow happened near 8049 Shadow Oak Drive which is in the area of the Oak Bluff neighborhood near Northwoods Mall.
According to officials, crews are working to clean and disinfect the area.
Officials are urging people in the area to avoid debris and standing water.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.