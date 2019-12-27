Deputies investigate vandalism of stranded sailboat

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out who vandalized a sailboat that had become stranded off Kiawah Island.
A deputy went out to the boat Friday and documented broken glass on the deck, a damaged life boat container, a broken guitar and items strewn across the inside cabin.
The incident report also states that the words "Lupert" and "Brony" were carved into the side of the boat.
Tui Mcintire and his wife, Jenna, said they were given the sailboat "Yellow Jacket" in October after the owner's death.
"This was our retirement" Tui Mcintire said.
"After a couple years of restoration and working, we wanted to sail the world," Jenna Mcintire said.
On Dec. 12, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued Mcinitre and his son after they got stranded near Kiawah Island and the Folly River. Mcintire tried to get the boat towed days later.
“The anchor had been stolen with all the chain and it had actually drifted up on the island,” he said.
On Christmas Eve, Mcintire said he went out to check on the boat again, but this time he found damage throughout the cabin.
"There's broken glass everywhere. All my hatches were open," Mcintire said. "I really can't fathom how people can do this reckless vandalism. It makes no sense."
Mcintire reported multiple items stolen, including a 16 to 18-foot green canoe.
The Charleston County Sheriffs office encourages anyone with information to call 843-202-1700.
