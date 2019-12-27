Deputies: Man charged after firing shots into Georgetown Co. house

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after shots were fired into a house in Georgetown County on Thursday night, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
Michael Dayton Young, 21, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling on Garrison Road.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley said multiple vehicles initially fled the scene and were stopped. Multiple people were then detained, but following interviews, only Young was charged.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.