Deputies name second suspect wanted for murder of Dillon County store owner

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have named a second suspect accused of killing a well-known store owner in Dillon County.
According to a news release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Joshua Darek Manning has been charged for the murder of J.W. Bailey.
Bailey was killed in a robbery at his convenience store on Dec. 12, according to authorities.
Another suspect, 20-year-old William Mason, was arrested on Dec. 21 in connection to the murder. He was denied bond on Monday.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Manning, call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, central dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency.
