Event hall at Cypress Gardens still under construction after damaging 2015 flood

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is underway at the Cypress Gardens event building that has been closed since historic flooding four years ago.
The building, Dean Hall, has been closed since South Carolina’s so-called “1,000-year flood” in October 2015.
That flood caused sever damage to the trails and buildings throughout the Berkeley County attraction.
The gardens reopened in April of this year. But renovations for Dean Hall just began in August.
Berkeley County officials say the event building is expected to reopen by the spring of 2020 at a cost of $314,000.
The space is used for various events including wedding receptions.
While Dean Hall remains closed, there are other attractions including swamp boat adventures, walking trails, animal exhibits and more.
Berkeley County officials say structural work was performed on the hall including roof repairs. The interior was completely gutted and an engineering firm has re-designed the inside of the building.
Right now the county is still in the bidding process for the installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Bids were rejected because the costs are higher than they projected and now county officials are hoping to get state funding to help pay for a new HVAC design.
People will be able to reserve the event space closer to its opening date.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.