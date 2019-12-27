‘Evil has taken over’: Presents taken from S.C. family’s car on Christmas Eve

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia family wants to raise awareness after they say presents were swiped from their locked car on Christmas Eve.
It happened in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Pine Ridge Drive in West Columbia.
Steven Fore says his dad and brother parked their car in the store’s lot. They weren’t actually there to shop, but to look at a property near the store.
“[My dad] is a painting contractor,” Fore said. “He’s always looked for properties to purchase and to fix up and resell. That’s his passion.”
The visit to the property was short, but it only took a crook mere minutes to steal their Christmas joy right outside the store.
“I mean the vehicle was locked of course, but the presents were sitting right here on the back seat and there was a sheet right there,” Fore said.
The presents for the grandkids that were spread along the backseat of their gold Toyota Camry were stolen. Fore says his dad’s car was locked at the time, but his back window was slightly cracked open.
“It’s very disturbing. I mean...I don’t know what happened to today’s society. Back in the day, you used to leave your windows open, leave your doors open -- it’s just evil has taken over this world,” Fore said. “God’s got a reason for everything. We’re going to put it in God’s hands to let him take control over who did this and maybe their conscious will bother them, maybe they’ll step forward.”
Fore said his parents were devastated, and never did they think they’d be victimized in broad daylight.
“It’s very heartbreaking for me to see my parents, who worked hard to provide for us, to be so heartbroken over a Christmas season that’s supposed to be so joyful,” Fore said. “I would love to find out who did this. You know, I forgive them. They have to deal with their consequences, they have to deal with God in the long run.”
Despite the loss, the Fore family found a way to forgive, and they hope their story will remind others to stay vigilant.
“Presents can be replaced. Money can be replaced. I just want these people to stop what they’re doing and to be caught,” Fore said. “I just want the community to be aware of what could happen in the future -- whether it’s Christmas or not.”
A manager from the Dollar General location told WIS the store does not have surveillance video.
The family estimates about $700 total in cash and gifts were taken.
Anyone with information about the crime should call police.
