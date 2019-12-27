Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit and run on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead Friday morning on I-95.
Troopers responded to the scene at I-95 southbound near mile marker 41, which is about 12 miles south of Walterboro at 8:45 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Tidwell says a vehicle traveling south struck a pedestrian. The vehicle apparently did not stop and continued south on the interstate.
Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle and do not know exactly when the incident happened.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1580.
The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
