Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit and run on I-95
Troopers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead on I-95 in Colleton County. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Patrick Phillips | December 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 3:03 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead Friday morning on I-95.

Troopers responded to the scene at I-95 southbound near mile marker 41, which is about 12 miles south of Walterboro at 8:45 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Tidwell says a vehicle traveling south struck a pedestrian. The vehicle apparently did not stop and continued south on the interstate.

Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle and do not know exactly when the incident happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1580.

The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

