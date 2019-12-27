Illinois goes up against NC A&T

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T's Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.