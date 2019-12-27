Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.