Police responding to fatal shooting in Saint Stephen

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say one person is being questioned in connection with a fatal shooting in Saint Stephen.
The shooting happened near a BP station off Highway 52, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
The person in custody is a person of interest and is being interviewed, Baker said.
The Berkeley County Coroner has not released the identity of the shooting victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
