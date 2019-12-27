Police responding to fatal shooting in Saint Stephen

By Patrick Phillips | December 27, 2019 at 4:09 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:14 PM

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say one person is being questioned in connection with a fatal shooting in Saint Stephen.

The shooting happened near a BP station off Highway 52, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.

The person in custody is a person of interest and is being interviewed, Baker said.

The Berkeley County Coroner has not released the identity of the shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

