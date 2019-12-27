Stingrays Earn Standings Point In Shootout Loss

Nick Bligh gave the Gladiators an early lead, scoring on a redirect in front of the net at 6:19 of the opening frame to make it 1-0 Atlanta.The Glads held on to their advantage for the remainder of the first, but Cherniwchan changed things quickly at the start of the second. The captain scored off the period’s opening face-off with a spin move and a high backhand shot just 15 seconds into the frame to even the game at 1-1 from forward Cole Ully and defender Tommy Hughes.