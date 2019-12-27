Stretch of Unseasonably Warm Temperatures with Chance for Rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough could spark a couple of light showers today and tomorrow, but the rain won’t do much to cool the temperatures! Highs through Monday will stay in the 70s with Sunday being the warmest. Sunday’s forecast high is 74 degrees with the average being 59. Ahead of the next cold front, some scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday. We are not expecting much rain, but the greatest chance will be Sunday and early Monday. Predicted rainfall totals are just under a quarter between today and Monday morning.
The cold front will drop off cooler temperatures just in time to celebrate 2020! High temps New Year’s Eve will climb to near 60 degrees and 55 degrees New Year Day. Loo for a lot of sunshine with high pressure in control heading into the New Year.
TODAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 72.
TOMORROW: Isolated shower; HIGH: 73.
SUNDAY: Overcast with sct’d rain and isolated storm; HIGH: 74.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sunny with cooler temps; HIGH: 60.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny with temps feeling chilly; HIGH: 56.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
