Stretch of Unseasonably Warm Temperatures with Chance for Rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough could spark a couple of light showers today and tomorrow, but the rain won’t do much to cool the temperatures! Highs through Monday will stay in the 70s with Sunday being the warmest. Sunday’s forecast high is 74 degrees with the average being 59. Ahead of the next cold front, some scattered rain and an isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday. We are not expecting much rain, but the greatest chance will be Sunday and early Monday. Predicted rainfall totals are just under a quarter between today and Monday morning.