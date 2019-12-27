Summerville family concerned after pit bull attacks dog

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Summerville is pressing charges after they say a pit bull attacked their dog and claim it isn’t the only attack that has happened.
Neighbors living in Cane Bay say there is an aggressive pit bull in the neighborhood that frequently gets loose. Recently, people claim the pit bull has attacked one family’s husky.
Leah Tadlock said she witnessed the attack when the pit bull came into her backyard. Suddenly she said the pit bull charged at her husky named Keno.
“I was just sitting there trying to pull the chains and get Keno on the patio,” Tadlock said. " I could see my dog’s chest ripping and it was the scariest thing I have ever seen."
She said her husky had to be taken to the vet and is still recovering.
According to an animal complaint report filed with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the family told the officer 3 people have been bitten by the dog in the past. However animal control says either no reports were filed or no charges pressed in those cases.
Tadlock says one of the cases was her younger brother who was attacked last year.
Other neighbors have also expressed concern about the pit bull getting loose. One person said she didn’t even let her children play outside at one point, for fear of the dog.
“I’m honestly scared that the dog is going to get out and he’s actually going to really really hurt somebody or maybe even kill a child,” Tadlock said.
Tadlock says she doesn’t want anything bad to happen to the pit bull, but she hopes he won’t be allowed to live in the neighborhood.
The owner of the dog received two citations. No one at the owner’s home was available for comment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.