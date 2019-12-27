Traffic being rerouted after Kerrison Parkway crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are diverting traffic following a single vehicle crash on Johns Island.
The crash, which involves serious injuries, happened on Betsy Kerrison Parkway, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Traffic leaving Kiawah and Seabrook is being rerouted because of the crash, he said.
The St. John’s Fire District said the crash happened in the 3900 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway near Roadside Seafood. The crash involves an entrapment, firefighter say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
