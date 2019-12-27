What to do with your Christmas Tree now that the holidays are over

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Christmas is behind us, it’s time to take down your tree.
Charleston County has options for where, when and how to recycle your tree so it can be used for mulch and compost among other things. Just make sure to remove all the tensile, ornaments and lights.
Charleston County Environmental Management will resume normal curbside pick-up days Monday through Friday, except January 1. The Bees Ferry Landfill will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except January 1.
You can also take your tree to your nearest convince center.
The Coastal Conservation League says burning your tree is not a safe option.
“Burning Christmas trees is problematic and should be avoided for several reasons,” the Coastal Conservation League posted. "The sap in pines and firs can explode; the volatility of the trees can lead to fires spreading, and the sap explosions can ignite creosote in chimneys and homes. An added benefit to recycling the trees is that residents will be capturing carbon into what will soon become high-quality compost, available for sale at the Bees Ferry Landfill.”
Other things you can include in your holiday recycling is wrapping paper and cardboard as long as it is all cut down to 3 feet by 3 feet.
