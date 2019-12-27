Williamsburg Co. cuts recycling center hours due to budget shortfall

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County officials say a budget shortfall has caused them to cut the hours at the county recycling center.
Beginning on Jan. 6, 2020, the recycling center will only be open three days per week instead of six. The center will now be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We took these actions to help cut down on cost and not task our citizens with any additional fees or cut county services to meet the budget shortfall,” Williamsburg County supervisor Tiffany Wright said. “Surveillance equipment has been placed randomly at various recycling center locations. Please do not get caught dumping trash over the fence lines. I am asking for your patience and understanding in this matter.”
Reducing recycling hours to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday will bring in about $106,093 for the county.
