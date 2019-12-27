41-year-old man found dead on side of Orangeburg Co. road

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the side of a road in Eutawville earlier this month.
Officials found the body on Sanibel Lane near Saginaw Drive on Dec. 19.
The man has been identified as Alvin W. Sumpter, 41, of Summerville. His cause of death has not been released. The coroner performed an autopsy, but is waiting on a toxicology report.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
