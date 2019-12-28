Beaufort Co. family loses home in Christmas day fire

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Christmas day fire forced a family of five out of their St. Helena Island home.
Now the single mother is fighting to get her family back on their feet.
“It was awful like all I could think about was like my kids Christmas," said Kiara Bonda who lost her home to the fire. "We had just opened our gifts I was just like where am I going to stay.”
Lady’s Island and St. Helena Fire District fought the fire for two hours. They say the investigation is still ongoing as to what caused the flames.
Walking through the home you can tell it is a total loss. The spot where they had Christmas just hours before that fire broke out is now covered in debris.
“I just feel like I’m in a dream. But every time I come and I smell this smell I just leave out of here and I’m like well where am I going. I don’t have anywhere to go.”
While the Red Cross is helping Kiara for now, she says they don’t have insurance and have to start over. Kiara’s kids, a 2-year-old, 5-year-old twins and a 13-year-old son, are also feeling the devastation and want to help.
“He was getting ready to go with his school to help with like a missionary trip and now he’s just like mom I don’t even want the money just let’s help us find somewhere to stay.”
As she stood outside her burnt home, Kiara was overcome by emotion. Grateful her family is safe and ready to pick up the pieces for them.
“I can’t sit around and like cry all day because I have four people that’s depending on me to make something happen. You know I don’t know where that’s going to come from or how it’s going to happen, but I have to make something happen.”
The American Red Cross of the Lowcountry says they assist with home fires every four hours on average. They also tell us this has been a very busy holiday season in South Carolina when it comes to fires.
If you would like to help out the family, they have a GoFundMe.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.