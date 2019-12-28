Bluffton Police: Death investigation nets 16-year-old suspect

BLUFFTON, SC. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to the December 23 murder of Trey Blackshear.
Blackshear was found in the Lord of Life Lutheran Church parking lot off Buckwalter Parkway. Police say Blackshear had multiple gunshot wounds and was found in a parked car. Two suspects were caught on by a surveillance camera running from Blackshear’s car and driving off in a light-colored car.
Police say the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force was able to locate that car Friday at a house on Mink Point Boulevard. Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the house. By the end of the search, 10 handguns, several rifles, and narcotics were seized. They say the weapons will be tested to see if they are connected to Blackshear’s death. No arrests were made, but the deputies say criminal charges are expected.
Bluffton Police have not identified the teen. He was taken into custody after turning himself into the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning. From there, Bluffton officers detained him. They say he was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention facility in Columbia without incident.
The investigation into Blackshear’s death remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department Tipline at (843) 706-4560.
