Bluffton Police: Death investigation nets 16-year-old suspect

Police say the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force was able to locate that car Friday at a house on Mink Point Boulevard. Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at the house. By the end of the search, 10 handguns, several rifles, and narcotics were seized. They say the weapons will be tested to see if they are connected to Blackshear’s death. No arrests were made, but the deputies say criminal charges are expected.