Deputies increasing presence, planning checkpoints through New Year’s

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers to expect a crackdown on drunk driving and an increase in sobriety and safety checkpoints through Jan. 1.
Deputies plan an increased presence of law enforcement in the area from Sunday through New Year’s Day, according to Sgt. Rick Carson. The agency will conduct “numerous DUI saturations and safety checkpoints” as well, he said.
“The Sheriff’s Office is conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement results,” he said.
Deputies will check drivers for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.
Deputies will be patrolling and conducting safety checkpoints on several Dorchester County roads, including but not limited to:
- Dorchester Road and Edenbridge Ln, North Charleston
- Parsons Rd and Canvasback Dr, Summerville
- Within the 200 block of Orangeburg Road, Summerville
- Windsor Hill Blvd, North Charleston
- St. Mark Bowman and Hwy 178, St. George
- Scotch Range Rd and Highland Dr, Summerville
- Hwy 27 and Hwy 61, Ridgeville
- Hwy 78 and Hwy 15, St. George
- Hwy 61 near the 4500 block, Summerville
- Butternut Rd and Summerset Ln, Summerville
- I-26
- I-95
- Summer’s Corner and Hwy 61, Summerville
Deputies remind everyone who plans to drink to have a designated driver or use a ride share app.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.