Deputies respond to fight at Ladson skating rink

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Friday night to a disturbance reported at Music in Motion in Ladson.
Deputies responded at approximately 9 p.m. to a report of a fight in the parking lot, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Maj. Willie Hickman. Some juveniles were detained, but it is not yet clear how many.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton said the business was hosting an event that was “overwhelming” to the business and that when deputies tried to assist with crowd control, a fight broke out between the juveniles in the parking lot.
Some juveniles were detained for safety and they will be released to their legal guardian, she said.
Officials said the event, an all-night skate party, has now been cancelled. Parents are being called to come pick up their kids.
As of 10:20 p.m., there were at least 10 deputy vehicles outside the business and dozens of people were gathered outside, according to witnesses.
Dispatchers earlier said deputies had responded to a “disturbance” but could not provide further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.