Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting his brother in the head on Christmas morning. News outlets report 26-year-old Jorge Alberto Rodriguez was charged Thursday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo says deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday and found Rodriguez's brother with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition. Bobo says the pair got into an argument that turned physical and escalated. It's unclear whether Rodriguez has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.