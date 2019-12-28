Police investigating shooting that sent 2 to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two people were wounded Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers received a call at 5:24 p.m. about a shooting in the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Karley Ash.
Responding officers found two victims who had been shot. EMS took them to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
