Police trying to identify man in connection with indecent exposure case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released surveillance images of a man they call a person of interest in an indecent exposure case.
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department say the incident happened on Dec. 16 between 1:10 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. at the Hobby Lobby store in the 7800 block of Rivers Avenue.
Police say they want to speak with the person in the images.
Anyone who recognizes him should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076.
