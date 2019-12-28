Spring-like Temperatures with Increasing Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are staying well above normal! Highs this weekend should be topping out in the mid 70s despite all the cloud cover. A coastal trough could cause a few showers to develop throughout the day. A random, light shower could develop at any point, but the greatest rain chances will be for areas south early in the day- like Beaufort and coastal Colleton Counties. Rain chances increase this afternoon an evening for counties like Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley. All areas should notices plenty of clouds.
Overnight lows will stay very mild again, possibly only getting into the low 60s. A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow morning and afternoon with a greater chance in the evening hours ahead of an approaching front. Some heavier rain is possible Monday. Expect cooler temps and a lot of sunshine New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with slight chance for light showers; HIGH: 75.
TOMORROW: Warm with slight chance for sct’d showers; HIGH: 76.
MONDAY: Scat’d rain, drier by afternoon; HIGH: 73.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cooler and sunny; HIGH: 62.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny and cooler; HIGH: 59.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
