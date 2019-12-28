Spring-like Temperatures with Increasing Rain Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are staying well above normal! Highs this weekend should be topping out in the mid 70s despite all the cloud cover. A coastal trough could cause a few showers to develop throughout the day. A random, light shower could develop at any point, but the greatest rain chances will be for areas south early in the day- like Beaufort and coastal Colleton Counties. Rain chances increase this afternoon an evening for counties like Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley. All areas should notices plenty of clouds.