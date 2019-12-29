Bucs cruise to close 2019 portion of schedule Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Another near triple-double and a season-high six players in double figures led the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team to a 108-52 home win over Piedmont International Saturday night from Buccaneer Field House.
Ty Jones finished the night with 12 points, nine rebounds and a career-high nine assists finishing just short of a double-double and triple-double, but the Bucs (6-6) were able to cruise from the opening tip as Piedmont International (2-8) couldn’t find the scoreboard until the 16:29 mark when CSU had a 9-0 advantage.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made it back-to-back contests with a double-double scoring 20 points to lead all and grabbing 11 rebounds as Dontrell Shuler added 19 while Nate Louis scored a season-best 17 off the bench and Deontaye Buskey also poured-in a season-best 15 points.
CSU shot .594 from the floor posting 50-plus points in both halves while holding the Bruins to just 19 first-half points. The Bucs had a lead as large as 58 in the second half as they also found their rhythm from downtown connecting on 15 treys – a season high. Five of those treys came from the hot hand of Louis, who connected on 5-of-6 and hit six of his seven total shots.
Saturday’s win was the first time reaching the century mark this season for the Bucs, and first time since a 101-91 win at Longwood last season.