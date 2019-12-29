FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Clemson cuts the lead to 16-14 on Lawrence TD

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins carries for a touchdown during the first half of the team's Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game playoff semifinal against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Source: Ross D. Franklin)
By Emery Glover | December 28, 2019 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 10:28 PM

PHOENIX (WIS) - After trailing 16-0, Clemson roared back in the second quarter to cut Ohio State’s lead down to two points in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

JK Dobbins posted 141 of his 142 rushing yards along with a touchdown in the first quarter. However, Clemson put up 213 yards in the first half to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance.

Here’s a look at the scoring summary:

FIRST QUARTER

OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03) - 3-0 Buckeyes

OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35) - 10-0 Buckeyes

SECOND QUARTER

OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11) - 13-0 Buckeyes

OSU: 33-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (7:20) - 16-0 Buckeyes

CU: 8-yard run by Travis Etienne (2:45) - 16-7 Buckeyes

CU: 67-yard by Trevor Lawrence (1:10) - 16-14 Buckeyes

