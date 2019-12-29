FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Clemson cuts the lead to 16-14 on Lawrence TD

PHOENIX (WIS) - After trailing 16-0, Clemson roared back in the second quarter to cut Ohio State’s lead down to two points in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
JK Dobbins posted 141 of his 142 rushing yards along with a touchdown in the first quarter. However, Clemson put up 213 yards in the first half to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance.
Here’s a look at the scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03) - 3-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35) - 10-0 Buckeyes
SECOND QUARTER
OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11) - 13-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 33-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (7:20) - 16-0 Buckeyes
CU: 8-yard run by Travis Etienne (2:45) - 16-7 Buckeyes
CU: 67-yard by Trevor Lawrence (1:10) - 16-14 Buckeyes
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.