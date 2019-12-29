FIESTA BOWL UPDATES: Clemson defeats Ohio State to advance to national title game

PHOENIX (WIS) - After trailing 16-0, Clemson roared back with 21 unanswered points to take their first lead of the night.
However, Ohio State regained the lead in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-2 touchdown pass by Justin Fields.
With 1:49 to go, Travis Etienne records his second touchdown catch of the night. Clemson follows that with a 2-point conversion.
Travis Etienne has a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for Clemson.
Clemson put up 303 yards through three quarters to take the lead.
Here’s a look at the scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
OSU: 21-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (12:03) - 3-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 68-yard run by JK Dobbins (8:35) - 10-0 Buckeyes
SECOND QUARTER
OSU: 22-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (14:11) - 13-0 Buckeyes
OSU: 33-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil (7:20) - 16-0 Buckeyes
CU: 8-yard run by Travis Etienne (2:45) - 16-7 Buckeyes
CU: 67-yard by Trevor Lawrence (1:10) - 16-14 Buckeyes
THIRD QUARTER
CU: 53-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne (7:54) - 21-16 Tigers
FOURTH QUARTER
OSU: 23-yard pass from Justin Fields to Chris Olave (11:46) - 23-21 Buckeyes
CU: 34-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne; 2-point conversion from Lawrence to Tee Higgins (1:49) - 29-21 Tigers
