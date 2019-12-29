Four Players Score In Double Figures To Lead Cougars To CAA-Opening Win at Drexel, 76-65

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Grant Riller scored a game-high 22 points as College of Charleston had four players in double figures in a 76-65 road win at Drexel in both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday.
It was one of the best offensive performances for the Cougars (7-6, 1-0 CAA) as they shot a season-best 53.7 percent (29-of-54) from the field and 55.0 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-20).
Brevin Galloway had 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from long range, while Sam Miller and Zep Jasper added 13 and 12 points respectively. Camren Wynter led the Dragons (7-7, 0-1 CAA) with 21 points, while James Butler turned in a double-double performance in the loss with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Charleston led by as many as 16 with 7:50 left to play, but Drexel scored nine-straight points to cut the margin to seven. It got down to six with under three minutes to play, but Jaylen McMcManus answered with a 3-pointer and then Jasper hit another to seal the win for the Cougars.
Charleston continues its conference-opening weekend road swing at Delaware on Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. (ET) in Newark, Del.