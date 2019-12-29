Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LSU got the drama out of the way early while Clemson needed almost all 60 minutes in a white-knuckle contest. The result was the same. The two teams of Tigers won Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinals and will meet in New Orleans for the title on Jan. 13. LSU is moving on after a brilliant 63-28 win over Oklahoma. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 after a late rally and then an interception with 37 seconds left. Clemson will be playing for its third title in four seasons.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night at the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game. The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half. Clemson sealed it by intercepting Justin Fields' pass into the end one with 37 seconds left.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The referee in the Fiesta Bowl defended two key calls that went Clemson's way after video review in the Tigers' 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State. Video review led to a targeting call on Ohio State in the second quarter that kept a Clemson drive alive and led to the Tigers' first touchdown. In the third quarter, the Buckeyes appeared to score after a Clemson receiver was stripped of the ball and the fumble was returned for a touchdown. Video review overturned the call on the field and ruled the receiver never completed the catch.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele had two goals and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals. Lucas Wallmark, Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game skid and beat Washington for the fourth straight time dating back to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season. Nic Dowd, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Radko Gudas had goals for the Capitals, who had won three of their last four. Ovechkin's 256th power-play goal vaulted him past Teemu Selanne on the NHL all-time list with the man-advantage.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50. Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils in their final nonconference game of the regular season. Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game. Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss.
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for intentionally making contact with a game official. Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night, Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official's wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him. Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.