Jill Biden makes campaign stops in Lowcountry ahead of democratic primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the South Carolina presidential democratic primary just two months away, Jill Biden stopped in Ravenel and Walterboro to talk with voters about her husband’s campaign.
Dozens of people packed the Wide Awake Coffee and Ice Cream Shop in her first stop of the day.
While there, the former second lady focused on healthcare and spoke about the impacts of the Affordable Care Act.
"This administration will stop at nothing to tear this law apart," Biden said. "Anyone can tell you what they want to do, but Joe Biden can tell you what he's done."
Joe Biden has consistently led polls ahead of other campaigns in South Carolina. Jill Biden noted the importance of minority votes and said her husband's lead shows he appeals to a wide range of voters.
"I see a lot of support for my husband here in South Carolina," Biden said. "This is one of our favorite places to come. Joe has such a broad coalition of support here"
State representative Robert Brown echoed that sentiment, saying he's seen a strong showing of support for the former vice president.
"The majority of my constituents support Joe Biden," Brown said. "They think Joe Biden is the one who can beat President Trump."
During her speech, Jill Biden also spoke about teacher pay. It's something that educator and voter Kiesha Stewart said stood out to her.
“It was very impactful,” Stewart said. “Knowing that she is an educator, she’ll be able to make sure educators will be paid adequately across the country.” While Jill Biden continues her tour in South Carolina, Joe Biden is making campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire over the weekend.
