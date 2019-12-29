Lexington woman fatally shot by boyfriend in home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
Brandon Lee Corder, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Joanie Leigh Youmans, 42, was pronounced dead at home in the 100 block of Valley Lane.
“Based on information and evidence detectives gathered at the scene, Corder shot Miss Youmans in the upper body with a revolver,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Corder was arrested in his back yard shortly after the shooting took place.
He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after he was denied bond by the magistrate judge.
