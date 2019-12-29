North Myrtle Beach man who suffered stroke on cruise dies, donates organs to others

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach business owner who suffered a stroke while on a holiday cruise in the Bahamas has passed away.
An update on Bruce Campbell’s condition was posted in the comments section of a Go Fund Me page titled ‘Memory of Bruce Campbell help 4 Tragedy Expenses.’ The message was listed as being from his daughter Monica and was posted at 3 a.m. Saturday.
“8000 families a year lost a loved one who is desperately waiting on the precious gift of organ donation,” the post stated. “In passing, Bruce gave 5+ people a chance at a better life. Even in death, he thought about others before himself. We are so honored to call him ours.”
Bruce and Sue Campbell, who own Sea Critters Depot, were playing bingo on a Carnival cruise ship when Bruce suffered a stroke.
He was taken to the closest available hospital in Freeport, Bahamas before an anonymous donor paid $20,000 for Bruce Campbell to be medevaced to a hospital in Wilmington, N.C.
“As a family we are grieving,” the post stated. “We would like to take a second to express our gratitude to everyone who has texted and called to check up on Bruce and us.”
By 1:30 p.m. Saturday, over $18,000 had been raised to help the Campbell family with expenses.
