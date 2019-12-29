Police investigate shooting in Florence that leaves one dead

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting in Florence Saturday night that left one dead, according to officials.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers responded to Ervin Court around 7:46 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found a victim with injuries, the release stated. The person was taken to the hospital by EMS. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the victim died from injuries.
No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.
