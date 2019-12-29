Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson, NC woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, CLandria Dee Bulluck.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Bulluck, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Bulluck is 57-years-old, standing at 5′5″ and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She is described as having black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Bulluck was last seen wearing an orange and black striped, long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
She was last seen at 205 Goldsboro Street East in Wilson, NC.
Anyone with information about CLandria Dee Bulluck should call Eddie Edwards at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.
